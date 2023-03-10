Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Seasonable afternoon highs, cold front Saturday increases rain chance

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - It was a cooler start across South Florida Friday morning with temperatures in the low 60s.

Highs in the afternoon will remain seasonable, in the low 80s, under mostly sunny skies. It will be mainly dry.

The rain chance increases Saturday due to a cold front. It will be even warmer on Saturday with highs climbing to the upper 80s. Sunday we stay warm but drier with highs in the mid 80s.

The heat is on next Monday as highs soar to around 90 degrees. Scattered showers will be possible Monday and Tuesday ahead of our next stronger cold front.

By next Wednesday lows will fall to the upper 50s and highs will only be in the upper 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

