Miami Weather: Scattered afternoon storms, rain chance decreases over weekend

MIAMI - Some showers moved across parts of South Florida early Friday morning. It was a mild start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Steamy afternoon NEXT Weather

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity.

Storms will develop later due to the heating of the day and plenty of deep tropical moisture. The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed us under a marginal risk of severe weather. Storms may turn strong to severe with the potential for heavy rain, flooding, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. There is a slight chance of small hail and a low chance of an isolated tornado.

Rain chance dip NEXT Weather

The rain chance decreases this weekend with lower moisture around.

We'll enjoy more sunshine and highs in the upper 80s Saturday and Sunday. Spotty storms will still be possible in the afternoons but it will be more of our typical summertime pattern and the rain will not be as widespread as this past week.

Next week the rain chance rises a bit along with our temperatures. Highs will soar to the low 90s and it could feel like the triple-digits early to middle of next week.