Miami Weather: Miami could see record high temps

MIAMI - Heat and humidity work together again to push heat index values well above 100 degrees before more widespread storms bring some relief this weekend.

Temperatures stayed above 80 degrees again Friday morning before they started their climb upward to what could be a record high of 95 degrees in Miami. The heat plus the humidity will allow the heat index to again near 105 degrees which means the Heat Advisory remains in effect until Friday evening.

A stray shower is possible around noon Friday but any that develop will be small and brief, providing little to no relief to the heat. A line of stronger storms is forecast to move south towards Broward County later this evening but will weaken as it moves into the area. Highs will be around 93 to 95 degrees Friday with the highest heat index closer to 108 degrees.

Weekend outlook NEXT Weather

Over the weekend shower and storms increase as deep tropical moisture returns to the area. There is the potential for a few storms to be strong with gusty downpours and heavy rain.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has the area in a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday. High temperatures will still push above 90 degrees but will quickly cool down as storms develop by noon.