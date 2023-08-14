Watch CBS News
NEXT Weather: Record heat possible in Miami

By Lissette Gonzalez

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 8/14/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 8/14/2023 5AM 02:32

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory is in effect Monday for Miami-Dade and Broward until 7 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures up to 110 degrees.

In the Keys, a Heat Advisory is in effect through 8 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures up to 113 degrees.

Near record heat NEXT Weather

Record heat is possible in Miami. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 94 degrees and the current record is 95 degrees. Highs will climb to the low to mid-90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity.

Rain chances this week NEXT Weather

A few storms will be possible but most of the precipitation will be steered inland due to the onshore breeze.

A tropical wave will bring us more moisture and increase our rain chance from Tuesday through late week. Scattered storms will be possible Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with the potential for heavy rain and localized flooding. Highs will be in the low 90s due to more rain expected.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 7:49 AM

