Miami Weather: Partly sunny, afternoon showers & storms possible

MIAMI - Another round of showers and even a few thunderstorms will move through the area Tuesday afternoon.

A warm and muggy morning will remain dry before the showers develop early this afternoon mainly over the interior. Once formed they will move slowly across the metro areas. High temperatures should be able to reach the upper 80s again.

Even though the area remains dry, slow-moving downpours may lead to minor street flooding during the afternoon rush hour. Another round of showers and storms is expected Wednesday afternoon before a cold front moves through the area.

Change in the air NEXT Weather

A cooler and drier breeze develops later this week following the cold front.

Cooler temperatures and drier conditions will end this week. Gusty wind may lead to rough surf and a small craft hazard mainly Thursday and Friday.