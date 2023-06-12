Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Partly cloudy with thunderstorms

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 6/12/2023 7AM
MIAMI - We kick off the work week with partly cloudy and wet.

Scattered storms will remain in the forecast through Tuesday with heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Afternoon highs will be near 90 degrees.

By Wednesday, building high pressure will lead to lowering rain chances and warming temperatures, with near and at record highs by the end of the work week as temperatures soar into the mid-90s.  

