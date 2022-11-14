Miami Weather: Partly cloudy, front moves through mid-week

MIAMI - It was a beautiful start to the week with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s in the morning.

We'll enjoy mainly dry and mostly sunny weather in the afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s. The rain chance remains low. As the east breeze develops, storms will be steered towards the interior and west coast.

Tuesday through Wednesday will be nice and mainly dry with seasonable highs in the mid 80s. It will be warmer on Wednesday with highs near 90 degrees ahead of our next cold front.

Mid-week front will move through NEXT Weather

Thursday will not be as warm with spotty showers. Once the front moves in we'll enjoy cooler temperatures by Friday morning. Lows will dip down to the upper 60s.

Highs will be near normal in the low 80s through the weekend. A few showers possible Saturday and scattered showers on Sunday.