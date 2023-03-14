Miami Weather: Not as hot, afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - A comfortable start to the day across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid-70s.

Tuesday will not be as hot as Monday. Instead of the 90s, highs will be closer to normal in the low 80s. The morning hours will be dry but later in the day some showers will be possible.

Mid-week forecast NEXT Weather

Wednesday we'll wake up to a cooler start with lows dipping down to the low to mid-60s. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with clouds around and the potential for spotty showers.

Friday we'll start to warm back up into the low 80s for St. Patrick's day as the winds shift out of the south.

Weekend showers NEXT Weather

This weekend the rain chance rises due to another cold front. Saturday will be warm with scattered showers. Sunday highs climb to the upper 70s with more rain expected. Rainfall amounts will depend on where the front stalls.