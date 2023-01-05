Miami Weather: Near record heat, cold front coming

MIAMI - A very warm, humid day ahead as highs soar to the low to mid-80s on Thursday afternoon. We'll be flirting with record heat.

The CBS4 Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami which would tie the current record of 85 degrees set back in 1908. Ft. Lauderdale is expected to reach a high of 84 degrees, the current record is 86 degrees set back in 1925.

When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the upper 80s.

A few showers will be possible later in the day and tonight as the front moves in, however, the overall rain chance is low.

Front will make a difference NEXT Weather

Friday morning we'll enjoy a cooler start with lows in the mid to upper 60s. With cooler, drier air in place, the humidity will drop and it will feel refreshing tomorrow. Friday afternoon we'll enjoy pleasant and more seasonable highs in the mid to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Chilly weekend mornings NEXT Weather

Saturday morning we'll wake up with the coolest temperatures in the low 60s and some inland areas will likely fall to the upper 50s. Saturday afternoon highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s. It will still be cool Sunday morning with upper 60s and highs will warm to around 80 degrees. Early next week the rain chance increases a bit due to a weak front.