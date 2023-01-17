Miami Weather: Mostly sunny as week long warm up continues

MIAMI - It was a cool start to Tuesday but not as cold as Monday.

South Florida woke to temperatures in the low to mid-50s. In the afternoon highs will climb to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Nice afternoon NEXT Weather

Tuesday night lows will fall to the upper 50s inland and low 60s.

Wednesday highs climb to around 80 degrees.

Late week and this weekend we continue to warm up with lows in the upper 60s and highs in the low 80s.

Late week outlook NEXT Weather

The next cold front will stay to our north. The rain chance will remain low but a few isolated showers will be possible late week into the weekend.