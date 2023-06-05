Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Mostly sunny and hot

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Monday got off to a dry, comfortable start with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

Expect a warm and mostly sunny afternoon with a few spotty storms. A coastal flood statement is in effect for coastal Broward and Miami-Dade through 8 a.m. Tuesday and for the Keys through 5 p.m. Monday due to the potential for minor coastal flooding due to higher than normal astronomical high tides.

Tuesday highs climb to the upper 80s and scattered storms will be possible.

Mid to late week the rain chance rises due to more moisture and a southwesterly flow. Highs soar to around 90 degrees late week. This weekend highs climb to the upper 80s with the potential for scattered storms.

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 5, 2023 / 7:53 AM

