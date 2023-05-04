Miami Weather: Mostly sunny and dry, rain chance picks up over the weekend

MIAMI - Thursday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s across Broward and Miami-Dade, with the low 70s across the Keys.

Some smoke from a brush fire burning in the Big Cypress Natural Preserve has been steered towards parts of South Florida due to a westerly wind overnight and early Thursday morning. Later on, the winds will shift out of the east and that should help to carry much of the smoke away from the metro areas of Broward and Miami-Dade. Fire weather concerns continue due to low relative humidity, and dry and hot conditions.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

We stay warm and mainly dry Friday with a low rain chance.

Moisture moves back in this weekend increasing humidity and the rain chance. Spotty showers are possible on Saturday. On Sunday we will likely see a few more storms. Highs will stay in the mid to upper 80s this weekend.