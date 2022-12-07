Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Mostly sunny, afternoon highs in low 80s

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

Miami Weather 12/7/2022 5AM
MIAMI - It was a comfortable start across South Florida on Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s this morning.

Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies. Spotty showers will be possible as the breeze builds out of the east, but the rain chance is not high.

Wednesday night's lows will be mild with the upper 60s and low 70s.

This week NEXT Weather

Thursday will be warm and mainly dry with plenty of sunshine. Highs will be a little above normal in the 80s. Friday a few showers are possible with highs in the low 80s.

This weekend lows will be cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be close to the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday and we'll enjoy mainly dry weather.

Lissette Gonzalez
