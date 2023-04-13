Miami Weather: More showers, storms in forecast after day of historic rainfall

MIAMI - It's not over yet, here comes the rain again.

After a day of historic rainfall and flooding, South Florida will see another round of wet weather on Thursday.

More rain Thursday NEXT Weather

A Flood Watch continues for Broward and Miami-Dade until 8 p.m. due to the expected rain and the potential for more flooding.

A Flood Warning is in effect until 12 p.m. for Broward due to Wednesday's flooding that led to hazardous conditions. Many roads are flooded and impassable since some areas received 16 to over 22 inches of rain. Turn around, don't drown. Do not drive through flooded roads where you are unable to detect the depth of the water.

Broward schools are closed Thursday due to the flooded roads and the potential for more flooding.

As showers and storms develop in the afternoon, there is a slight risk of strong to severe storms for Broward and a marginal risk for strong to severe storms for Miami-Dade. Some storms may produce heavy downpours, flooding, damaging winds, frequent lightning, and isolated tornadoes.