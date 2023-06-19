Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: More afternoon storms, keeping an eye on 2 disturbances in Atlantic

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 6/19/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 6/19/2023 5AM 02:24

MIAMI - We're in for another round of storms on Monday.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed Broward and Miami-Dade under a marginal risk of severe weather. Although it is dry this morning, storms will develop later this afternoon and evening. Some storms could turn strong to severe with the potential for damaging wind gusts, lightning, heavy rain, and flooding.

monday-highs.png
Another scorcher NEXT Weather

Highs climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the triple-digits when factoring in the high humidity. A Heat Advisory has been issued for the Florida Keys until 5 p.m. as heat indices will likely reach 108 to 112 degrees in the afternoon.

The heat is on the rest of the week with highs in the low 90s and the rain chance stays high with the potential for late-day storms.

tropical-outlook.png
Storm watch NEXT Weather

Tracking The Tropics
The CBS Miami Next Weather team is tracking two areas in the tropics. Invest 92-L in the Central Atlantic is better organized and has a high potential of becoming our next Tropical Depression. It is forecast to generally move westward over the next few days but there is some uncertainty regarding what path it will take this weekend as some forecast models indicate it may lift north while other models show it possibly moving west across the Lesser Antilles.

The other disturbance is located in the Eastern Atlantic, several hundred miles south of the Cabo Verde Islands, and has a low chance of development as it moves westward across the Central Tropical Atlantic.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 19, 2023 / 7:13 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.