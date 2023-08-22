NEXT Weather: Mix of Sun and clouds, fast moving showers on the breeze

MIAMI - Another breezy day ahead across South Florida.

Tuesday morning was been drier as compared to Monday but we do have the potential for some quick moving showers later in the day due to the sea breeze. The rain chance isn't high due to Saharan dust and drier air moving in.

Tuesday afternoon NEXT Weather

It was a warm start with temperatures in the low 80s and afternoon highs will be seasonable in the low 90s.

The strong onshore wind will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach and hazardous boating conditions. A small craft advisory is in effect due to choppy conditions on the bays.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Wednesday the breeze sticks around the chance for passing showers.

The rain chance increases slightly Thursday and Friday as the winds lighten up. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s throughout the rest of the week and through the weekend.