Miami Weather: Mix of sun & clouds, pleasant afternoon temps

MIAMI - Wednesday morning got off to another unseasonably cool start with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Our typical average low is 61 degrees.

In the afternoon highs will rise to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies, a few areas may reach 80 degrees.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Thursday we'll wake up with lows in the mid to upper 60s and highs will be a bit warmer in the low 80s. The rain chance remains low and we'll enjoy mainly dry weather through Friday. Highs climb to around 83 degrees and the humidity will be higher through the weekend.

Saturday and Sunday highs warm to around 82 degrees. It will be a warm and breezy weekend ahead with the potential for stray showers. Even warmer by next Monday with highs near the mid-80s and spotty showers