Miami Weather: Mix of sun & clouds, 'boo-tiful' for trick-or-treating

MIAMI - Happy Halloween!

It will be a seasonably warm Halloween for South Florida.

This week a cold front will stall once again to our north and that will keep some moisture around with the chance for spotty showers. A few spooky showers creep during the morning hours but in the afternoon the rain will likely move west toward the interior and Gulf coast.

Trick or Treat forecast NEXT Weather

Monday afternoon we'll enjoy 'boo-tiful' sunshine and highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s.

In the evening the weather will cooperate for trick-or-treating as the rain chance will be low. It will stay warm with low 80s around sunset which takes place at 6:40 p.m. It will be mild later in the night with lows falling to the upper 70s.

Tuesday we'll see some showers in the morning to midday and then highs will climb to the upper 80s. On Wednesday the rain chance will be slightly higher with the potential for scattered showers.

It will be warmer on Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. The rain chance will remain around 20 percent Friday.

This weekend highs will be back to normal in the mid 80s on Saturday and Sunday. Also, we turn our clocks back an hour as Daylight Saving Time ends and we "fall back" an hour.