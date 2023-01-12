Miami Weather: Mild afternoon temps, cold blast for the weekend

Nice afternoon NEXT Weather

MIAMI - Enjoy the sunny days and pleasant afternoon temps while you can, a big change is coming for the weekend.

Thursday got off to a cool start with temperatures in the low 60s and upper 50s. The afternoon will warm up to around 80 degrees.

Thursday night's lows will fall to the low to mid-60s and Friday's highs will climb to 80 degrees. As a strong cold front moves in some showers will develop and possibly a few storms.

Here it comes NEXT Weather

Friday night into Saturday morning, lows will drop to the mid to upper 40s. With wind gusts as high as 20 to 30 miles per hour, it could feel like the upper 30s due to the wind chill. Highs will remain cool, in the low 60s, on Saturday afternoon.

Bundle Up! NEXT Weather

Sunday morning will likely be even colder with lows plummeting to the low 40s. Highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.

A chilly start for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday with the upper 40s. But highs will be pleasant in the mid-70s Monday afternoon.