NEXT Weather: Miami could set new record heat

MIAMI - Another hazy, hot, and humid day ahead with the potential for record heat.

A Heat Advisory continues through Wednesday at 8 p.m.

It's been a scorcher NEXT Weather

So far the month of July has been sizzling with five record breaking highs in Miami and nine days with highs above our average of 90 degrees. Heat advisories have been in effect since July 4th.

It will be another scorcher on Tuesday as highs climb to the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon. Record heat is likely as the CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 96 degrees in Miami and the current record is 95 set back in 2010. Ft. Lauderdale and Key West will be near or could tie a record high. It will feel like 105-110 degrees when you factor in the high humidity.

Stay cool NEXT Weather

Limit outdoor activities during the afternoon and stay hydrated. Saharan dust will lead to hazy skies again and lower air quality. The dry, Saharan air will limit widespread storm development and keep the rain chance low. A few storms may develop late afternoon into the evening.

Wednesday will be blazing hot with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the triple digits. The Saharan dust sticks around leading to filtered sunshine and low rain chances.

By late week into the weekend, more of a southeast breeze develops and the Saharan Dust will begin to decrease. Our rain chances will rise with the potential of our typical afternoon showers and storms. It will not be quite as hot but highs will remain above average in the low 90s. This weekend scattered storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday.