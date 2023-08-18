NEXT Weather: Late morning storms, highs in low 90s

MIAMI - Friday got off to a warm and dry start with temperatures mostly in the low 80s.

Mid to late-morning storms will develop with the potential for heavy rain. By late afternoon most of the storms will be steered inland due to winds shifting out of the southeast.

Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon.

The rain chance is higher on Saturday due to a tropical wave that will bring in deep moisture. Numerous to widespread storms will be possible with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

Sunday we still have the chance for scattered storms. Saharan dust arrives late Sunday and lowers our rain chance a bit going into the early to middle of next week.