Watch CBS News
Local News

NEXT Weather: Idalia to bring gusty rain to South Florida

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 8/28/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Monday 8/28/2023 7AM 00:42

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather team continues to track Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into a Category 3 Hurricane by early Wednesday before making landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida.

Although Idalia is expected to stay well to the west of South Florida, we will be dealing with some impacts here in South Florida due to the deep tropical moisture on the east side of the system. Gusty downpours will be possible later.

next-wx-headlines.png
Weather Headlines NEXT Weather

The worst weather will likely impact South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for heavy rainbands that could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches of rain with higher isolated amounts possible. Gusts of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be possible.

A Tropical Storm watch has been issued for the Lower Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Dry Tortugas. A storm surge of 1 to 2 feet will be possible for the Keys.  

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on August 28, 2023 / 10:51 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.