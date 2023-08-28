NEXT Weather: Idalia to bring gusty rain to South Florida

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather team continues to track Tropical Storm Idalia expected to strengthen into a Category 3 Hurricane by early Wednesday before making landfall along the Gulf coast of Florida.

Although Idalia is expected to stay well to the west of South Florida, we will be dealing with some impacts here in South Florida due to the deep tropical moisture on the east side of the system. Gusty downpours will be possible later.

Weather Headlines NEXT Weather

The worst weather will likely impact South Florida Tuesday and Wednesday with the potential for heavy rainbands that could lead to localized flooding. Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches of rain with higher isolated amounts possible. Gusts of 25 to 45 miles per hour will be possible.

A Tropical Storm watch has been issued for the Lower Keys west of the west end of the Seven Mile Bridge. A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the Dry Tortugas. A storm surge of 1 to 2 feet will be possible for the Keys.