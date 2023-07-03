NEXT Weather: Hot with slow moving afternoon storms

MIAMI - A warm, dry start to Monday with temperatures in the low 80s.

A hot, humid afternoon ahead with highs in the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s this afternoon. Storms will develop later in the day. Some may be slow-moving and produce heavy rain and localized flooding.

Monday night will be mainly dry and warm. Look up at the sky and enjoy the "Buck Supermoon." It will be slightly bigger and brighter than a typical full moon. This will lead to higher-than-normal tides Monday through Wednesday. Saltwater tidal flooding will be possible around high tide times.

Hot & steamy NEXT Weather

Tuesday for the Fourth of July festivities, it will be hot and steamy with highs in the low 90s. When you factor in the high humidity, it will feel like the triple-digits Scattered storms are possible in the afternoon but by the evening the rain chance will decrease for the fireworks planned around 9 p.m.

It will be warm and mainly dry with low 80s during the evening.

Wednesday we stay hot and muggy with low 90s with the potential for spotty storms. Thursday and Friday the rain chance increases due to more moisture around. Highs will remain near normal in the low 90s through the weekend with the potential for scattered storms Saturday and Sunday.