Miami Weather: Hot one, afternoon highs near 90 degrees

By Lissette Gonzalez

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 5/10/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 5/10/2023 7AM 00:29

MIAMI - Wednesday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

It will likely be the hottest day of the week as highs soar to the upper 80s and around 90 in the afternoon. The rain chance is low but a few showers may develop inland.

Thursday will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and spotty storms are possible.

The rain chance is higher this Friday and through the weekend due to a back door cold front and plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on May 10, 2023 / 8:14 AM

