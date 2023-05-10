Miami Weather: Hot one, afternoon highs near 90 degrees

MIAMI - Wednesday got off to a pleasant start with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s.

Heat is on NEXT Weather

It will likely be the hottest day of the week as highs soar to the upper 80s and around 90 in the afternoon. The rain chance is low but a few showers may develop inland.

Thursday will be very warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and spotty storms are possible.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The rain chance is higher this Friday and through the weekend due to a back door cold front and plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and storms will be possible Saturday and Sunday. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

