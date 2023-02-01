Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Hot & humid start to February

By Lissette Gonzalez

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 2/1/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 2/1/2023 5AM 02:15

MIAMI - A hot and humid start to February before a cold front moves in this weekend.

Wednesday morning, South Florida woke to comfortable temperatures - in the mid 60s to low 70s along the coast.

In the afternoon, temperatures will climb to the low to mid 80s. Record heat is possible. The CBS4 NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 84 degrees in Miami and the current record is 84 set back in 1990.

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny Thursday and Friday with the potential for more record heat. On Friday the forecast high for Miami is 86 degrees and the current record is 85 degrees set back in 1985.

This weekend will not be as warm due to a cold front. The rain chance and cloud coverage will increase on Saturday. It will be breezy with scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 70s on Saturday due to the clouds and wet weather.

Sunday the rain chance decreases a bit and we'll see a bit more sunshine. It will be slightly warmer with highs in the low 80s on Sunday. By early next week, lows will cool down to the 60s but highs remain in the low 80s.

First published on February 1, 2023 / 7:19 AM

