Miami Weather: Hot & humid July 4th, early afternoon showers

MIAMI - It's going to be a hot and humid Fourth of July with spotty storms.

The heat index will range from 105 to 110 degrees, which has prompted the National Weather Service to issue heat advisories for Miami-Dade and Broward counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Make sure to drink plenty of water and take breaks in the air conditioning when you can if taking part in outdoor festivities.

Stay cool NEXT Weather

Spotty showers and storms will develop near the metro areas early in the afternoon, but a stronger Atlantic breeze will help push them inland for the late afternoon and evening hours just in time for fireworks.

Wednesday will be similar with a slight uptick in rain chances expected Thursday into Friday. Highs will remain in the low to middle 90s.

TROPICS

The tropics remain quiet with no new tropical systems expected for at least the next seven days.

By CBS News Miami NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman