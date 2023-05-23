Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Highs in the upper 80s, showers and storms fire up in the afternoon

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a mild, dry start, with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s, but it's not going to stay that way.

The highest rain chance will be in the afternoon into the evening once we get the heating of the day. A frontal boundary and low pressure system will lead to a very unstable, moist atmosphere.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed most of South Florida under a marginal risk of severe storms. There is an isolated risk of storms turning strong to severe later today with the potential for heavy downpours, localized flooding, lightning, and strong to severe wind gusts.

Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s in the afternoon but it will feel like the mid to upper 90s when you factor in the high humidity.

Another round of wet weather is expected Wednesday as the rain chance remains high due to a southwesterly steering flow, a draped front boundary, and plenty of deep tropical moisture. Storms likely develop around midday into the afternoon and evening on Wednesday.

This unsettled pattern continues Thursday with the potential for more showers and storms. Scattered storms will be possible on Friday.

But models are hinting that the rain chance may not be quite as high for the long holiday weekend, though spotty storms will still be possible Saturday, Sunday, and Monday.

