NEXT Weather: Another scorcher, Saharan dust arrives over the weekend

MIAMI - A Heat Advisory is in effect Friday for Broward, Miami-Dade, and the Keys as heat index values are expected to climb above 105 degrees later this morning.

Showers and storms will develop this afternoon over the east coast metro areas providing some heat relief. The showers will taper off this evening leading to a warm, dry, but muggy night across South Florida.

This weekend Saharan dust moving across the Atlantic will move overhead leading to hazy sunshine. The haze will help to limit the showers and storms that develop, but will also lead to hotter days with less rain. Storms that do develop will contain gusty downpours and lead to a brief break from the heat.

This dust stretches across the Atlantic and will keep the tropics quiet over the next 7 days.

As the dust lifts out next week the heat remains with highs pushing into the middle 90s. Expect heat and humidity each day before showers and storms develop in the afternoon.