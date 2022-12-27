Miami Weather: Gradual clearing in the afternoon, warm up this week

MIAMI - Still a bit of a chill in the air Tuesday morning with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Scattered showers across parts of South Florida will move out later in the morning and it will gradually clear this afternoon into the evening.

Highs will climb to the upper 60s and low 70s in the afternoon.

Warming up at the end of the week NEXT Weather

Tuesday night will be cool with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be milder with highs in the upper 70s. Thursday will be even milder with highs near 80 degrees and the chance for a few showers. Friday we'll be back in the low 80s.

New Year's Eve forecast NEXT Weather

This weekend's lows will be above average in the low 70s. We'll be flirting with record heat over the New Year's Eve weekend. Saturday and Sunday highs climb to around 83 degrees.