Miami weather: Dry and warmer before showers arrive over the weekend
MIAMI -- South Florida temperatures will rebound on Friday after a front brought much cooler weather to the region one day ago.
CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said high temperatures will only reach the low 80s for a comfortable day that will have sun and just a few clouds.
"You won't need the cold weather gear," she said. "The cold snap is gone in a snap."
The low temperature will drop to the mid-70s along with low rain chances.
The chance for showers return on Sunday as a front moves southward, according to Gonzalez who said Saturday will be mostly dry.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.