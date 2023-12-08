Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami weather: Dry and warmer before showers arrive over the weekend

By Alfred Charles

/ CBS Miami

Miami AM forecast for Friday 12/8/23: Warm and sunny
Miami AM forecast for Friday 12/8/23: Warm and sunny 02:05

MIAMI -- South Florida temperatures will rebound on Friday after a front brought much cooler weather to the region one day ago.

Weather forecast
It was a comfy start to the weather on Friday. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said high temperatures will only reach the low 80s for a comfortable day that will have sun and just a few clouds.

"You won't need the cold weather gear," she said. "The cold snap is gone in a snap."

The low temperature will drop to the mid-70s along with low rain chances.

The chance for showers return on Sunday as a front moves southward, according to Gonzalez who said Saturday will be mostly dry.

First published on December 8, 2023 / 6:41 AM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.