Miami weather: Dry and warmer before showers arrive over the weekend

Miami AM forecast for Friday 12/8/23: Warm and sunny

MIAMI -- South Florida temperatures will rebound on Friday after a front brought much cooler weather to the region one day ago.

It was a comfy start to the weather on Friday. CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez said high temperatures will only reach the low 80s for a comfortable day that will have sun and just a few clouds.

"You won't need the cold weather gear," she said. "The cold snap is gone in a snap."

The low temperature will drop to the mid-70s along with low rain chances.

The chance for showers return on Sunday as a front moves southward, according to Gonzalez who said Saturday will be mostly dry.