NEXT Weather: Another day of dangerous heat, some storms possible

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team has issued another Alert Day for Thursday due to an Excessive Heat Warning for Miami-Dade and Broward until 7 p.m. An Excessive Heat Advisory has been issued for the Keys until 8 p.m.

Highs will soar to the mid to upper 90s in the afternoon and "feels like" temperatures may climb up to 110 to 115 degrees when you factor in the high humidity.

Record heat is likely as the CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 96 degrees and the current record is 96 degrees set back n 1955.

Some storms will develop that could produce some heavy rain and localized flooding.

The extreme and dangerous heat continues through Friday with record highs possible. The rain chance stays relatively low due to drier air and Saharan dust that will linger until the weekend. A weak tropical wave will likely bring us enough moisture to produce more storms and clouds this weekend. It will not be quite as hot. Highs in the low 90s on Saturday and Sunday.