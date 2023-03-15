Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Weather: Cooler, cloudy & breezy, afternoon showers possible

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 3/15/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Wednesday 3/15/2023 5AM 01:25

MIAMI - Wednesday morning got off to a cool start with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

wednesday-temps.png
Afternoon forecast temps NEXT Weather

It will be a cloudy, cooler, and breezy day with highs only in the low to mid-70s. Some showers will be possible later due to lingering moisture associated with a front to our south.

Thursday morning will be even cooler with lows falling to the upper 50s inland and the low to mid-60s around the rest of South Florida. Thursday afternoon will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees.

We warm back up on Friday as the high pressure slides to the east and winds shift out of the south. Highs climb to the low 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies for St. Patrick's Day.

sunday-weather.png
Weekend showers NEXT Weather

This weekend the rain chance increases due to a cold front with plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. And the rain chance is even higher on Sunday with clouds around and highs in the upper 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 15, 2023 / 7:28 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.