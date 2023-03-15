Miami Weather: Cooler, cloudy & breezy, afternoon showers possible

MIAMI - Wednesday morning got off to a cool start with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s.

Afternoon forecast temps NEXT Weather

It will be a cloudy, cooler, and breezy day with highs only in the low to mid-70s. Some showers will be possible later due to lingering moisture associated with a front to our south.

Thursday morning will be even cooler with lows falling to the upper 50s inland and the low to mid-60s around the rest of South Florida. Thursday afternoon will be beautiful with plenty of sunshine, low humidity, and highs near 80 degrees.

We warm back up on Friday as the high pressure slides to the east and winds shift out of the south. Highs climb to the low 80s on Friday with mostly sunny skies for St. Patrick's Day.

Weekend showers NEXT Weather

This weekend the rain chance increases due to a cold front with plenty of moisture. Scattered showers and storms are possible Saturday. And the rain chance is even higher on Sunday with clouds around and highs in the upper 70s.