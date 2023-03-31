Miami Weather: Breezy & warm, temps rise over the weekend

MIAMI - After a few soggy days, we are drying out on this final day of March.

A warm, breezy, and less humid day ahead with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance is low with only stray showers possible.

Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

Weekend outlook NEXT Weather

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. There may be a few showers or storms late afternoon into the evening. Sunday will be even warmer with highs soaring to the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible.

We stay warm through next week with mild lows in the low 70s and highs near the mid-80s.