Miami Weather: Breezy & warm, temps rise over the weekend
MIAMI - After a few soggy days, we are drying out on this final day of March.
A warm, breezy, and less humid day ahead with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance is low with only stray showers possible.
Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.
Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. There may be a few showers or storms late afternoon into the evening. Sunday will be even warmer with highs soaring to the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible.
We stay warm through next week with mild lows in the low 70s and highs near the mid-80s.
