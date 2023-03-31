Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Breezy & warm, temps rise over the weekend

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 3/31/2023 7AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Friday 3/31/2023 7AM 00:28

MIAMI - After a few soggy days, we are drying out on this final day of March.

A warm, breezy, and less humid day ahead with highs in the low 80s. The rain chance is low with only stray showers possible.

Due to the strong onshore breeze, there is a high risk of rip currents at the beach and small craft should exercise caution.

weekend-weather.png
Weekend outlook NEXT Weather

Saturday will be warmer with highs in the mid-80s. There may be a few showers or storms late afternoon into the evening. Sunday will be even warmer with highs soaring to the upper 80s. A few showers will be possible.

We stay warm through next week with mild lows in the low 70s and highs near the mid-80s. 

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on March 31, 2023 / 8:04 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

