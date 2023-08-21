NEXT Weather: Breezy showers, highs in the low 90s

MIAMI - A breezy week ahead with the potential for passing showers every day.

On Monday morning, scattered showers and a few storms moved in across parts of South Florida. As the breeze builds out of the east, most of the rain will push inland in the afternoon.

Saharan dust is also moving in and that relatively drier air will decrease the rain chance as compared to this past weekend.

Monday afternoon NEXT Weather

Monday's highs climb to the low 90s.

The strong onshore winds will lead to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a risk of rip currents at the beach. Small craft advisory is in effect for boaters due to choppy conditions on the bays.

The breezy pattern sticks around throughout the week with highs near normal in the low 90s through the weekend.