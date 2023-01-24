Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Breezy afternoon, next cold front coming late week

By Lissette Gonzalez

MIAMI - South Florida woke to a slightly cooler morning on Tuesday with temperatures in the low 70s, a few inland areas saw the upper 60s.

A mostly cloudy, breezy, and pleasant Tuesday ahead with highs in the upper 70s. The rain chance is low, but a few showers may move in on the breeze.

There is a dangerous risk of rip currents due to the strong onshore winds and a small craft advisory has been issued for boaters over the Atlantic coastal waters.

Tuesday night's lows fall to the low 70s.

Next cool down

We warm right back up on Wednesday as a warm front lifts northward. Highs will climb to the low 80s and it will feel more humid.

Thursday a stronger cold front moves in and some showers will be possible. Highs will rise to the upper 70s and Thursday night into Friday lows will dip down to the upper 50s inland and low 60s elsewhere.

Nice weekend NEXT Weather

A cooler, breezy, and mainly dry weekend ahead. Saturday and Sunday lows will cool down to the 60s and highs will be comfortable in the upper 70s.

Lissette Gonzalez
Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

