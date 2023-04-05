Miami Weather: Breeze builds out of the east under partly cloudy skies

MIAMI - A mild, muggy start to Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 70s.

Warm & Humid NEXT Weather

While the rain chance remains low, a stray shower or two can't be ruled out as the breeze builds out of the east. The strong onshore flow will lead to a high risk of rip currents at the beach. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean due to the rough surf. Small craft should exercise caution out on the waters.

In the afternoon highs climb to the upper 80s again. We stay warm, humid, and breezy through Friday with mainly dry weather as the bulk of the activity will be steered towards the southwest due to the easterly breeze.

Make outdoor plans for the morning NEXT Weather

This weekend the rain chance increases due to a frontal boundary and more moisture around.

Saturday we'll wake up to a quiet, mild start. In the afternoon some showers and storms will develop. The rain chance is higher for Easter Sunday. It will be best to plan any Easter Egg hunts and outdoor activities in the morning since it will be mainly dry to start. In the afternoon scattered showers and storms likely develop. We stay warm and unsettled through early next week.