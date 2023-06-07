Miami Weather: Afternoon storms may bring heavy rain, gusty winds

MIAMI - The CBS News Miami Next Weather team has declared an Alert Day today from 9 a.m. through 6 p.m. due to the potential for heavy rain, flooding, lightning, and strong to severe gusty winds.

The National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center has placed South Florida under a marginal risk of isolated strong to severe storms due to the active weather expected. There is a high potential for flooding. A medium potential of strong to severe gusty winds and hail. A low chance of an isolated tornado is possible.

Afternoon storms NEXT Weather

Storms will develop around late morning or noon and become more widespread in the afternoon.

Highs will climb to the upper 80s before the rain rolls in. The storm chance is highest today due to deep tropical moisture and a southwesterly flow.

On Thursday, scattered storms will still be possible. The rain chance will decrease a bit from Friday into the weekend. As we head into Friday, Saturday, and Sunday we will see more typical spotty afternoon storms.