Miami Weather: Afternoon storms may bring heavy downpours

By Lissette Gonzalez

/ CBS Miami

NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 6/8/2023 5AM
NEXT Weather forecast for Thursday 6/8/2023 5AM 01:47

MIAMI - A few showers moved across South Florida early Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 70s and low 80s.

This afternoon scattered to numerous storms develop due to plenty of deep tropical moisture in place. Some storms could turn strong with the potential of heavy downpours and localized flooding. Highs soar to the upper 80s and 90 degrees. It will feel like the upper 90s when you factor in high humidity.

next-wx-5-day-pop.png
South Florida rain chances NEXT Weather

Friday will be more of a typical South Florida day with some passing showers in the morning and scattered storms in the afternoon.

This weekend the rain chance decreases as less moisture will be around. Highs will stay warm in the upper 80s with the chance for spotty storms on Saturday and Sunday. Hotter with slightly higher rain chances next week.

Lissette Gonzalez
lissette-gonzalez.jpg

Lissette Gonzalez has served as the morning and noon meteorologist for CBS4 News since 2007. Viewers can watch Lissette's weathercasts weekday mornings from 5 to 9 a.m. and again at noon.

First published on June 8, 2023 / 7:52 AM

