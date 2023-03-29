Watch CBS News
Miami Weather: Afternoon showers, storms ahead of incoming front

By Dave Warren

MIAMI - Showers and storms will develop Wednesday afternoon and move through the metro areas in the evening. Downpours will cause low-visibility and minor flooding on the roads right as the sun is setting Wednesday night.

Before they develop, temperatures will again climb into the upper 80s.

The daily storms have developed ahead of a cold front which is forecast to move through the area by Wednesday night, taking the heavier showers and storms with it. Thursday will be cooler and less humid with only a few showers moving with the northeast breeze.

End of the week change NEXT Weather

Dry weather is forecast to end the week and start the weekend before warmer temperatures return Sunday and Monday. A few showers may work back into the forecast late this weekend.

The breeze will lead to an increased rip current risk and small craft hazard starting Thursday. Even though the wind will diminish by Sunday, the hazards may linger through the weekend.

Dave Warren
Dave Warren is an AMS certified meteorologist with nearly 20 years of forecasting experience, a strong science background and skilled on the most up-to-date computer weather systems. He joined CBS4 News in November 2016.

First published on March 29, 2023 / 8:29 AM

