Miami Transplant Institute temporarily suspends adult heart transplants

MIAMI - The Miami Transplant Institute has temporarily suspended its adult heart transplant program.

They are not accepting new cases and are working with current patients to help them transition to other organizations.

The institute, which is a partnership between Jackson Health System and UHealth - University of Miami Health System, put out a statement saying the program was put on inactive status while they review their care.

"We will reinstate the program after a thorough assessment and a clear plan to recruit additional world-class clinicians in the same way we have built globally admired transplant programs for other organs," according to a statement.

This comes as the program is under review by the country's organ transplant system, according to CBS News Miami partner The Miami Herald.

The hospital said this does not affect its pediatric heart transplant program or its program that provides mechanical heart devices.

There are more than 100,000 people on the transplant list across the country waiting for life-saving surgery.

Other South Florida hospitals that do perform transplants include Memorial Regional Hospital, Joe Dimaggio Children's Hospital, and Cleveland Clinic.

There is no time frame for when the Miami Transplant Institute could reinstate the program.

