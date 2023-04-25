Miami tops metro areas in home price increases

TALLAHASSEE - For the seventh consecutive month, Miami topped other metro areas across the country in home-price increases in February when compared to a year earlier, according to a report released Tuesday.

The Miami area had a 10.8 percent year-over-year increase, while the Tampa area was second-highest at 7.7 percent, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller Indices.

The Atlanta area was the third-highest at 6.6 percent. While most metro areas saw year-over-year increases, "price trends moderated in February 2023," Craig J. Lazzara, managing director at S&P DJI, said in a prepared statement.

As an example of the price moderation, Miami had a 15.9 percent year-over-year increase in December. Miami and Tampa were the only Florida markets in the report.