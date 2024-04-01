Free and cheap things to do in Miami this month

Looking for something fun to do in Miami? Check out some of these free or cheap events around town.

Miami-Dade's Youth Fair: Through April 7



MIAMI, FL - MARCH 12: The ferris wheel is seen during the first day of the Miami-Dade County Youth Fair at Tamiami Park on March 12, 2015 in Miami, Florida. The fair is celebrating its 64 anniversary and will be open for 21 days offering rides, food and fun for fair goers. Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Miami-Dade's Youth Fair is celebrating its 72nd anniversary. The theme of this year's fair, which runs through April 7, is 'Spaceventure.' Enjoy rides, games, live entertainment and a daily parade. Admission costs $14 if you buy your tickets online and $16 if you buy them at the fair. Tickets to the rides are sold separately.

Miami-Dade's Youth Fair; 10901 Coral Way, Miami. Get more information here.

Free Coral Gables Rockstar Connect Networking Event: April 3

Mingle and make business connections in the community at this free networking event on Wednesday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m.

Free Coral Gables Rockstar Connect Networking Event; Seasons 52, 321 Miracle Mile; Coral Gables

Thank You Miami Comedy Night: April 5



Enjoy a free Friday night filled with laughter right here in Miami. Bring your family, friends or a date to enjoy food and drinks while listening to comedians from 9-11 p.m.

Thank You Miami Comedy Night; Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House; 1701 West Flagler St., Miami; get tickets here.

Free Family Fun Day: Architectural Wonders: April 13



Miami Street Photography Festival Outdoor Exhibition. Miami, Florida, Miami History Museum, Miami Street Photography Festival Outdoor Exhibition. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)/Miami, Florida, Miami History Museum, Miami Street Photography Festival Outdoor Exhibition. (

Take your family at no cost to the HistoryMiami Museum and learn about the city of Miami on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Free Family Fun Day: Architectural Wonders; HistoryMiami Museum; 101 West Flagler St., Miami; register here.

Zoo Miami EEC - Baynanza Squad at Matheson Hammock: April 13

Help clean up trash and learn about the environment from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 13.

Welcome to Zoo Miami EEC - Baynanza Squad at Matheson Hammock; Matheson Hammock Park & Marina; 9610 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables; register here.

Deering Seafood Festival: April 14



Experience a weekend of shellfish and fun at the 18th annual Deering Seafood Festival, which takes place Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. For children ages 4-14, tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of.

Deering Seafood Festival; Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; tickets can be purchased here.

2024 Miami-Dade Country Fest: April 20-21



Enjoy some country-themed fun with your family at Tropical Park. According to the Miami-Dade Country Fest site, the event includes a horse and rodeo show, a pioneer playzone for the kids, live performances and lots of vendors. Those going must pre-register for free tickets here. Tickets to guarantee seating at the rodeo cost $15.

Miami-Dade Country Fest; Ronald Reagan Equestrian Center at Tropical Park; 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; buy tickets here.

Miami Film Festival: April 5-12



Miami Dade College's 41st Miami Film Festival will feature 180 films from 30 countries from April 5 through April 12. Tickets to each film screening cost $15.50 for the general public and $13.50 for members.

Miami Film Festival; Films showing at multiple locations; more information here.

Miami Beach Pride: April 2-14



Miami Beach Pride Week kicks off on April 4, with a number of free and cheap events across the city. Don't miss the parade on April 13 or the two-day Miami Beach Pride Festival, happening on April 13 and 14.

Get more information on all events here.