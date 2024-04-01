Free and cheap things to do in Miami this month
Looking for something fun to do in Miami? Check out some of these free or cheap events around town.
Miami-Dade's Youth Fair: Through April 7
Miami-Dade's Youth Fair is celebrating its 72nd anniversary. The theme of this year's fair, which runs through April 7, is 'Spaceventure.' Enjoy rides, games, live entertainment and a daily parade. Admission costs $14 if you buy your tickets online and $16 if you buy them at the fair. Tickets to the rides are sold separately.
Miami-Dade's Youth Fair; 10901 Coral Way, Miami. Get more information here.
Free Coral Gables Rockstar Connect Networking Event: April 3
Mingle and make business connections in the community at this free networking event on Wednesday, April 3 from 6-8 p.m.
Free Coral Gables Rockstar Connect Networking Event; Seasons 52, 321 Miracle Mile; Coral Gables
Thank You Miami Comedy Night: April 5
Enjoy a free Friday night filled with laughter right here in Miami. Bring your family, friends or a date to enjoy food and drinks while listening to comedians from 9-11 p.m.
Thank You Miami Comedy Night; Thank You Miami Cocina & Beer House; 1701 West Flagler St., Miami; get tickets here.
Free Family Fun Day: Architectural Wonders: April 13
Take your family at no cost to the HistoryMiami Museum and learn about the city of Miami on April 13 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Free Family Fun Day: Architectural Wonders; HistoryMiami Museum; 101 West Flagler St., Miami; register here.
Zoo Miami EEC - Baynanza Squad at Matheson Hammock: April 13
Help clean up trash and learn about the environment from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on April 13.
Welcome to Zoo Miami EEC - Baynanza Squad at Matheson Hammock; Matheson Hammock Park & Marina; 9610 Old Cutler Road, Coral Gables; register here.
Deering Seafood Festival: April 14
Experience a weekend of shellfish and fun at the 18th annual Deering Seafood Festival, which takes place Sunday, April 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets for adults are $25 in advance and $30 the day of the event. For children ages 4-14, tickets are $7 in advance and $10 the day of.
Deering Seafood Festival; Deering Estate, 16701 SW 72nd Ave., Palmetto Bay; tickets can be purchased here.
2024 Miami-Dade Country Fest: April 20-21
Enjoy some country-themed fun with your family at Tropical Park. According to the Miami-Dade Country Fest site, the event includes a horse and rodeo show, a pioneer playzone for the kids, live performances and lots of vendors. Those going must pre-register for free tickets here. Tickets to guarantee seating at the rodeo cost $15.
Miami-Dade Country Fest; Ronald Reagan Equestrian Center at Tropical Park; 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; buy tickets here.
Miami Film Festival: April 5-12
Miami Dade College's 41st Miami Film Festival will feature 180 films from 30 countries from April 5 through April 12. Tickets to each film screening cost $15.50 for the general public and $13.50 for members.
Miami Film Festival; Films showing at multiple locations; more information here.
Miami Beach Pride: April 2-14
Miami Beach Pride Week kicks off on April 4, with a number of free and cheap events across the city. Don't miss the parade on April 13 or the two-day Miami Beach Pride Festival, happening on April 13 and 14.