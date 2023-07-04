Miami Springs celebrates America's birthday with Fourth of July parade

MIAMI - America turns 247 years old this year and Miami Springs has its own tradition of wishing the country a happy birthday.

The Miami Springs' Fourth of July parade dates back to 1926, a tradition that started with cars lining up with officials and civic groups.

"I mean you'll see it all up and down, everybody loves bringing these vehicles into these parades," said Gabriel Baker, a Marine veteran who helps the tradition continue.

He said not only does he get to showcase his pride for the country but his hobby as well, he restores old cars and trucks.

"I buy old, I know how to work on it and I want the kids, my twins, here to be able to both work on it," he said.

Fun and festivities aside, the holiday has deep meaning for Baker's son Lucas.

"It means to me to respect America and the veterans who sacrificed themselves for our country," he said.

Some who attended the parade have been coming for a couple of years, others have been coming for decades.

"I love it, when the community gets together, we're all like a big family here," said Janet Ruisanchez .

Many felt its great to celebrate unity under the red, white, and blue, and hope the tradition will continue for years to come.