Miami Shores joins long list of cities flooded from nonstop rain

MIAMI SHORES – Miami Shores got drenched Thursday thanks to heavy afternoon downpours.

On US 1 near 109 Street, the top of a massive palm tree fell and was blocking one of the northbound lanes for more than an hour.

Further south, near 91 street, CBS4's Ashley Dyer saw a Publix parking lot beginning to flood. Shoppers were stuck walking through puddles to get to their cars.

As she continued on, she saw debris, downed trees and flooded parking lots.

A father she spoke with says he was enjoying his kids' first day of summer at the beach. That was until they had to quickly pack up and hit the road as the storms moved in.

"I think if you live in South Florida, you're ready for the rain it is what it is. It's part of life down here. Up north you're ready for the snow and down here you're ready for the rain," said Keith Freiman.