Miami Seaquarium announces death of beloved dolphin

MIAMI - A beloved dolphin at Miami Seaquarium has died.

Seaquarium officials made the announcement through their social media platforms.

Here's what they had to say:

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sundance today after precursors of illness yesterday. Our hearts are with the trainers and medical staff who unconditionally cared for him for more than 30 years."

In April of 2022, during a performance of the Flipper Dolphin Show, a cellphone video captured a trainer struggling to stay afloat as Sundance dragged her underwater and then pushed her forward.

The seaquarium later said that the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance with her hand.

Here's what seaquarium officials said at the time:

"A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer."