Watch CBS News
Local News

Miami Seaquarium announces death of beloved dolphin

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Beloved dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium
Beloved dolphin dies at Miami Seaquarium 00:29

MIAMI - A beloved dolphin at Miami Seaquarium has died. 

Seaquarium officials made the announcement through their social media platforms. 

Here's what they had to say: 

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Sundance today after precursors of illness yesterday. Our hearts are with the trainers and medical staff who unconditionally cared for him for more than 30 years."  

In April of 2022, during a performance of the Flipper Dolphin Show, a cellphone video captured a trainer struggling to stay afloat as Sundance dragged her underwater and then pushed her forward.

The seaquarium later said that the trainer had accidentally scratched Sundance with her hand.

Here's what seaquarium officials said at the time:  

"A dolphin and trainer accidentally collided in the water on Saturday while performing a routine behavior as part of the Flipper Show. This was an uncomfortable interaction for both of them and the dolphin reacted by breaking away from the routine and striking the trainer."

First published on December 27, 2023 / 9:57 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.