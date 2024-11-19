Miami screening highlights magic of Wicked

MIAMI - The Wicked film is redefining the musical genre and Miami audiences were among the first to experience its groundbreaking approach to live performances during an exclusive screening.

With the set transformed into a live recording studio, multi-platinum artist Ariana Grande (Glinda) and Emmy, Grammy, and Tony winner Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba) delivered the iconic songs with breathtaking authenticity.

"There's something special about when music is live in a room," said Cynthia Erivo, reflecting on the power of live performance, a sentiment that resonated strongly with the Miami crowd.

At its heart, Wicked is a moving story of an unlikely friendship.

The film follows two vastly different young women, Glinda and Elphaba, who start as reluctant roommates and gradually develop a transformative bond. Director Jon M. Chu emphasizes that their relationship is the emotional core of the film.

Key Cast:

• Ariana Grande as Glinda

• Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba

• Michelle Yeoh as the University Headmistress

• Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero

Miami attendees were quick to praise the film.

"It was definitely special," said one guest at the screening. "I thought it was very heartwarming. The alignment to current events was beautiful. It was just a wonderful depiction of the story."

In addition to its musical brilliance, Wicked dazzles with meticulously designed sets, stunning costumes and sharp humor.

Its deeply moving narrative celebrates individuality and understanding, themes that felt especially poignant to the Miami audience.

Review Verdict:

9/10 - Highly Recommended

A magical, music-filled celebration of friendship and individuality, Wicked left Miami fans spellbound and eager for more.