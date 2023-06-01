Miami Proud: Yaiselin Fuentes helps others by giving back

MIAMI -- Yaiselin Fuentes is a first-generation high school student who is making Miami Proud along with her family and all those who know her.

She gives back, knowing firsthand what other students like her are going through.

She is a cheerleader, a member of the National Math Honor Society, vice president of the National Spanish and Science Honor Society, a Best Buddy, a Silver Knight nominee -- and valedictorian of her senior class.

"Yaiselin is a go-getter," teacher Jessica Carroll said. "And she will not stop until she gets it."

She epitomizes living the American dream.

"My parents had came from nothing in a sense they came for a purpose to give me and my sister and my brother, everything and a good education," she said.