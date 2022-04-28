Miami Proud: Teens At Broward Nonprofit 'Handy' Perform In Music Video For Creative Therapy

MIAMI (CBSMiami) - Tiara Williams is a soft-spoken 17-year-old, but when a chance came to write lyrics and record them in a music video, she didn't miss a beat.

Tiara has been counseled and mentored at HANDY, which stands for Helping Abused Neglected Disadvantaged Youth since she was 8-years-old.

The organization is for Broward County children removed from their parents who are either being raised by relatives or are in foster care.

The organization has been a source of both stability and social change since 1985.

The music video opportunity is a program called Library of Us.

It is a collaboration with HANDY and Alexander Star, the impact artist and music mentor.

The kids wrote lyrics about the one person that means the most to them, for a song called My Solid Ground.

Star produced, performed, and recorded the album.

It is a tough topic for kids like Kenwon Roberts, a junior in high school.

"My lyrics are about my sister. My siblings all got split up and my sister adopted like four of my siblings including me. I've been living with her for 9 years 10 years now."

His words "you're still pushing me to be greater, I know God gives you favor, all because of your love I'll keep rising up" are a way of thanking his sister for all she gave up for him. Star says it's what music should be.

"There's just a rawness and a realness about everything that we talk about that we write about."

This video and album are one of many unique opportunities offered by HANDY.

These are kids who have not had it easy.

Kirk Brown is HANDY's CEO, he is quite close to many of the kids and knows writing their feelings was challenging.

"The mental journey that they had to take to express themselves to the world is a courageous act."

HANDY provides counselors, homework help, therapy, guidance for college, and job coaching all under one roof.

Brown says it's all about helping them to achieve their dreams, both their career goals and educational goals.

Kenwon credits HANDY for keeping him on track through school.

Tiara is a senior, heading to FAMU this fall with a scholarship.

She has been going to HANDY since she was 8-years-old, her home life is spent moving around with various family members.

"HANDY has been a big importance in my life. It's kind of like a constant, because everything is changing, and HANDY has been by my number one rock."

Brown said that it is all about their journey that no matter where they begin in life, there is a journey that they can pave for themselves with the right help.

