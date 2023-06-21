Miami Proud: Summer camp brings watersports and fun to special needs, underprivileged kids

MIAMI — A local organization that makes a difference in the lives of underprivileged and special needs children is making Miami proud.

It's the time of the year kids look forward to the most: the summer! And, what a better way to spend those hot summer days than on the water.

"I like the experience going in the water everyday," said camper Penelope Iturria.

For the past 28 years, Shake a Leg Miami has been making a difference in the lives of underprivileged and special needs children across South Florida through its water-based summer camp for children of all abilities.

"I think this is really special because well to be doing this for free. It's really cool. It's a nice experience to get out there on the water to explore" said camper Jordin Delancy.

"To see the kids, get out on the water, and the smile on their faces is a fulfillment of what we attempted to do" said Harry Horgan, president of Shake a Leg Miami.

Horgan founded the organization more than 25 years ago after suffering an accident and found healing in the water.

"We really believe that there are healing qualities in the water so getting out there and being involved, you can feel better and dream bigger," said Horgan.

All these campers will be doing activates they never thought possible like kayaking, sailing and fishing.

On Wednesday, they celebrated the donation of a new boat from a long-time camper and volunteer.

"The first time I was ever on the water was here at shake a leg I started out 10 or 11 years old. I was a camper a couple of years later I was a volunteer in the mental program. Shake a Leg provided so much to me as a kid. I've done well professionally it's a way to give back," said Kevin Seelig, co-owner of the Freedom Boat Club.

Giving back to an organization that has changed and touched thousands of lives.

"Shake a Leg is a place that provides hope and friendship to families of people with disabilities and inner-city kids at anyone veterans that want improve the quality of their life and we believe we can help them do so," Horgan said.

Shake a Leg Miami also provides programs for adults and veterans and programs to help young adults with disabilities transition into the workforce.