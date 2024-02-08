Miami Proud: South Florida physician uses life lessons to pay it forward

MIAMI - A Miami native, the son of immigrants, uses lessons of life to not only propel himself but also the next generation.

Being the head sports medicine physician at the Memorial Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine Center in Fort Lauderdale is Dr. Geden Franck's day job.

His origins go way back to another country.

Frank said his father escaped the politically strained country of Haiti on a cruise ship dressed as a maid. He then began his quest for a better life in America.

"Someone who knew about his work in Haiti is actually the one who sponsored his visa and he's been here ever since," said Franck.

He brought over his wife, Franck's mother, and the two started with what some would call humble beginnings.

"My dad started off as a taxicab driver. My mom was a housewife until she went to technical school," said Franck.

Franck grew up in Little Haiti, one of three children. It was the pillars of education, giving back, and exposing his family to the world of possibilities that he gives his father credit for. That's where his story in sports medicine began.

"I went to Miami Northwestern (Senior High School). I went to their medical magnet program and in the medical magnet program I gained a lot more experience in the hospital," said Franck.

He said that's when he knew this was what he wanted to do. In addition to serving as the head sports physician at the center, he's also worked with the Miami Dolphins, the Miami Hurricanes, and the Miami Marlins.

He's even the head doctor at Florida Memorial University.

"The profession of medicine is a servant position because it gives me the opportunity to help others and make a difference," said Franck.

Franck pays it forward through mentorship at his alma mater Miami Northwestern, using the lessons his dad gave him to teach the next generation. On top of the actual skills, this is what he tells them.

"Not only in the African American community but in all the communities, overall having that impact like hey you can have somebody that looks like you and if you can't find somebody that looks like you, become that person and then give back," he said.

So what's next?

Franck said he is going to be the head physician for Miami's first professional rugby team - the Miami Sharks.

